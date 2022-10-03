Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.91. 21,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,432. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.