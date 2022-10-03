Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,646. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

