Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 652,882 shares.The stock last traded at $122.10 and had previously closed at $119.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,870,000 after acquiring an additional 942,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after acquiring an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,029,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

