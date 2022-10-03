Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 716,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The company has a market cap of $918.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

