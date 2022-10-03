Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.20. 52,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,961,107 shares of company stock worth $59,603,554. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

