Fred A. Middleton Buys 20,000 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.87. 63,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chimerix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

