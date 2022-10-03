Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $377,321,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

