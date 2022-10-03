Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.28. Approximately 10,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 829,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

