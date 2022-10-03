FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.93

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.
Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
About FTAC Hera Acquisition
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
