G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.56

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 2584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $641.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.38%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

