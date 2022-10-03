Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. 4,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gencor Industries in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

