General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.27. 14,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,240. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

