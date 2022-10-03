Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,014,588 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 10.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.13% of JD.com worth $116,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JD.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 44,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JD.com by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 865,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,628,000 after acquiring an additional 395,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $13,750,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 213,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,947. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.