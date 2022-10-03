Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 630,603 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,603 shares during the quarter. Opera makes up approximately 0.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.65% of Opera worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opera by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,159. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.30%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

