Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

Genesis Unicorn Capital stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Unicorn Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

