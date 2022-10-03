Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

Genesis Unicorn Capital stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Unicorn Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.