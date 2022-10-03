Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genfit Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GNFT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.80. 47,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.