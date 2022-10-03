GenTrust LLC Acquires 4,659 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN remained flat at $40.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 108,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

