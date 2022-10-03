GenTrust LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,737 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after buying an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 801,187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 606,071 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,191 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.