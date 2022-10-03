GenTrust LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. 3,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,728. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

