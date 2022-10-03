GenTrust LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $648,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $545,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

MLPX stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

