GenTrust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 997,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 5.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $63,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.55. 98,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

