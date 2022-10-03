GenTrust LLC Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 553,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,723,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,495,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,113,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 105,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,173. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

