GenTrust LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091,436. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.