GenTrust LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 580,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,851,000 after buying an additional 106,816 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,144,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,304,000 after purchasing an additional 319,481 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.49. 19,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

