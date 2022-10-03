GenTrust LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. 30,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.