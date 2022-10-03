GenTrust LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. GenTrust LLC owned about 5.06% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SDP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,159. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

