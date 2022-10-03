GenTrust LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

GDX traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,431,578. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

