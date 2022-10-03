Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in September

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

GEOS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.51. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,089.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,569 shares of company stock valued at $139,691. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

