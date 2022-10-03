Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,569 shares of company stock valued at $139,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

