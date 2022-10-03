Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GEOS stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.55.
Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies
In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,569 shares of company stock valued at $139,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.