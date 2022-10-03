Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 8.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.90. 231,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,323,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Gerdau Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

About Gerdau

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $10,389,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 13,801.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,515,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

