Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 8.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.90. 231,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,323,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
Gerdau Trading Up 7.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.52.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
