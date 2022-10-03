GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) vs. biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Critical Survey

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for biote and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.49%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -52.44% 8.28% GLG Life Tech -236.61% N/A -105.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares biote and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares biote and GLG Life Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.28 -$18.91 million ($0.51) -0.12

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLG Life Tech.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

