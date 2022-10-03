Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 3rd Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,032 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 8.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.16% of Global Payments worth $49,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.04.

GPN traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.58. 42,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 600.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.