Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,906 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Payments worth $55,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.98. 28,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

