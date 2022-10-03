Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.25 Million

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Global Utility Smart Digital Token

Global Utility Smart Digital Token launched on January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official website is gusdt.io. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

