Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,780,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 43,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 195,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,903. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,730.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith O. Cowan acquired 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $148,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,730.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. 62.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

