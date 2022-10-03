Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ GAMCW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

