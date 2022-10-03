Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 29,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. 22,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,118. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

