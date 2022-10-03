GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 13,490,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $18,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $11,850,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55, a PEG ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

