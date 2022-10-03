Goodwin Daniel L Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 276,113 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 112,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

MHI stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

