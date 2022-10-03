Goodwin Daniel L Lowers Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L owned 0.07% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a current ratio of 28.22. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

