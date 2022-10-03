Goodwin Daniel L Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,289,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,056,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

