Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.99% of Goosehead Insurance worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.9 %

GSHD opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 324.03, a P/E/G ratio of 729.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,404,926.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

