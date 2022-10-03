Grace & White Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,702. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

