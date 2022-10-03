Grace & White Inc. NY Buys 5,808 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

KE traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,449. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $434.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.