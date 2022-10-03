Grace & White Inc. NY Has $8.44 Million Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 214.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares during the period. CTO Realty Growth accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,185 shares of company stock valued at $290,080. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE CTO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. 1,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,787. The company has a market cap of $348.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.06%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

