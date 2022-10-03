Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 16,217 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.69% of American Woodmark worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 268.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.