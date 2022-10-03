Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Position in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178,173 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 3.78% of Senstar Technologies worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Senstar Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Senstar Technologies stock remained flat at $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,614. Senstar Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

