Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $57.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

