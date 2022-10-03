Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 521 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

