Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,464 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $277.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

